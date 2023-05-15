Man kills sister for 'honour' in Karachi

A man allegedly killed his sister for “honour” in Karachi on Sunday.

The Chhipa Welfare Organization spokesperson said the incident happened in Phase VI of DHA on Sunday, where a young woman was shot dead by her brother. The deceased suffered two bullet wounds on her head and leg.

Police said the suspect had confessed to killing his sister for honour.

Initial probe showed that the suspect claimed that on Saturday night he was present at his home at around 2am and was cleaning his licenced 9mm pistol in the house yard. His sister was coming from the kitchen side. During cleaning, the pistol accidentally went off and a bullet hit the waist of his sister, injuring her.

“I shifted my sister to a hospital for medical treatment but she succumbed to her injury during treatment,” the suspect claimed in his statement.

A police official said the findings suggested that the girl was gunned down by her brother as the firing was not "accidental". The suspect was placed under custody and interrogated, after which he “confessed to the offence,” the official added.