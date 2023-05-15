Monday, May 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

May 9 protests: 3200 rioters arrested in Punjab

May 9 protests: 3200 rioters arrested in Punjab
Web Desk
12:29 PM | May 15, 2023
National

The number of ‘rioters’ arrested in connection with the violent protests that broke out across Pakistan on May 9 after the arrest of Imran Khan, has reached 3,200.

According to details released by Punjab police, as many as 162 police officers and personnel sustained severe injuries during the violent protests after PTI’s chief arrest.

A total of 94 Punjab police vehicles were torched by the rioters. 27 vehicles which were under use of Lahore police, 21 vehicles of Faisalabad police, 19 of Rawalpindi police, 9 of Mianwali police and five police vehicles were set on fire by the rioters.

22 govt offices including police stations were also damaged during the protest.

The spokesperson further said people who attacked public properties are being identified and action against them was underway.

On Sunday, Punjab’s caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi while addressing a press conference said around 34 attackers were involved in the attack on Jinnah House in Lahore.

Erdogan says 'well ahead' in election race as Türkiye awaits final results

“Around six billion losses have been estimated in rioting incidents so far,” CM Naqvi said.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1684115981.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023