May 9 protests: 3200 rioters arrested in Punjab

The number of ‘rioters’ arrested in connection with the violent protests that broke out across Pakistan on May 9 after the arrest of Imran Khan, has reached 3,200.

According to details released by Punjab police, as many as 162 police officers and personnel sustained severe injuries during the violent protests after PTI’s chief arrest.

A total of 94 Punjab police vehicles were torched by the rioters. 27 vehicles which were under use of Lahore police, 21 vehicles of Faisalabad police, 19 of Rawalpindi police, 9 of Mianwali police and five police vehicles were set on fire by the rioters.

22 govt offices including police stations were also damaged during the protest.

The spokesperson further said people who attacked public properties are being identified and action against them was underway.

On Sunday, Punjab’s caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi while addressing a press conference said around 34 attackers were involved in the attack on Jinnah House in Lahore.

“Around six billion losses have been estimated in rioting incidents so far,” CM Naqvi said.