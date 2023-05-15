Monday, May 15, 2023
Miscreants arrested from Punjab reach 3368

Web Desk
8:35 PM | May 15, 2023
The miscreants who took part in violent protests days ago and damaged various important buildings were being arrested.

On Monday, the figure of detained miscreants from Punjab reached 3368.

Punjab police spokesperson released a statement and said almost 162 police officers and personnel were injured in Punjab.

It was added almost 94 vehicles of police were damaged during the protests with damages to 27, 19, 21, 9, 4, 5, 3 vehicles in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Multan, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Attock respectively.

The provincial police chief said the suspects involved in violent destruction were being identified and they would be treated as per law.

