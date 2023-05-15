More efforts need for ending polio disease: Chief Secretary

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Secre­tary (CS) Abdul Aziz Aqeeli chaired the important meeting of the Polio Pro­vincial Task Force here on Sunday and stressed the need for more efforts to wipe out polio disease. The meeting was attended by the representatives of the Department of Health Ad­ministration and related institutions. The concerned official briefed the authori­ties to the task force on the ongoing measures for the prevention of polio. Chief Secretary said that we needed more efforts so that we could achieve 100 per­cent results in the eradica­tion of polio. He said that all parents should cooper­ate with polio teams to ad­minister anti-polio drops to children so that they would keep their children safe from polio disease.