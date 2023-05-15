Monday, May 15, 2023
Mothers most precious, blessed gift from Allah: AJK PM

Agencies
May 15, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

MIRPUR (AJK)    -    Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq has said “mother is the most beautiful and precious gift Allah Almighty bestowed on us”. In his message issued on Sunday, to mark International Mother’s Day, the PM said that mothers are the most pre­cious and a cherished gift from na­ture. He said that nothing can match up to mothers’ undying and uncon­ditional love in this universe. Re­ferring to the saying of the Prophet (PBUH), the PM said, “paradise lies under the feet of a mother”. “In the history of mankind, it has been ob­served that there is no relationship as durable, strong, and long-lasting as that of a mother”, the PM noted.

Agencies

