Monday, May 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

MQM-P MNAs deplore HESCO for not overhauling its transmission system  

Staff Reporter
May 15, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad-based MNAs of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have deplored that despite repeated requests to do away with unscheduled and extended outages, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) is not overhauling its transmission system. In a statement issued here on Sunday, MNAs Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani and Salahuddin said with the start of the summer season the incidents of faults in the pole-mounted transformers and the transmission cables had begun to occur. They added that long before the beginning of the summer season they several times approached the top officers of HESCO and requested them to address issues in the transmission system to avoid outages due to faults during the summer season. 

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1684012733.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023