Monday, May 15, 2023
NA meeting and joint parliamentary session to be held today

NA meeting and joint parliamentary session to be held today
Web Desk
9:38 AM | May 15, 2023
The joint session to Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) and session on the National Assembly will be held today (Monday).

According to sources, National Assembly will meet a 10:00am at the Parliament House, Islamabad. Sources said that 14-point agenda for the NA session has been released.

Sources also informed that the joint session of the parliament will be held at 4:00pm. A 19-point agenda for the joint sitting of the parliament has been released. Sources informed that National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2023 will also be presented in the joint session of the parliament.

