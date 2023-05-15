Names of PTI leaders, MPs involved in attacking GHQ, other installations to be placed on ECL: CPO Pindi

Rawalpindi-The names of all the leaders and MPs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are to be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) in cases involving attacking GHQ and other government installations along with their supporters in the district during violent protests which broke out after arrest of former premier Imran Khan.

A letter in this regard has also been written to Punjab Home Department by the top command of Rawalpindi police requesting it to move an application to Federal Interior Ministry to put names of all the accused MNAs, MPAs and other leaders of PTI on ECL in order to foil their attempts to flee the country to avoid arrests for their alleged involvement in terrorism cases. City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani disclosed this on Sunday while talking to The Nation exclusively after addressing a presser in Police Lines Headquarter.

He said that no one would be spared no matter how influential or powerful. He said that police have registered cases against more than a dozen of MPs of PTI for leading violent mobs and launching attacks on GHQ, Metro Bus Station, damaging government and private buildings, riots and arson. Earlier, CPO, while addressing the press conference, said that police have rounded up 76 persons for their alleged involvement in launching an attack on General Headquarters (GHQ) on May 9 and put them behind the lock ups. Similarly, police handcuffed 198 other accused involved in rioting, arson, damaging government and public properties during violent protests against arrest of the PTI chief. Police registered a total of 17 FIRs against the accused in the police stations, he said. All the arrests were made by police by utilizing the available resources and through CCTV footage, videos on social media and human intelligence, he said. The city police chief was also accompanied by SSP Operations Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi and SSP Investigation Zunera Azfar. SDPO Cantt Circle Anam Sher, SDPO City Circe Sardar Babar Mumtaz and SHOs of police stations Cantt, Civil Lines, Westridge, Waris Khan, Sadiqabad and New Town namely SI Asim, Inspector Ahsan Tanvir Kiani, Inspector Zahid Zahoor, SI Gultaj Abbasi, Inspector Mirza Javed Iqbal and SI Gultaj Abbasi were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the presser, CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said that he had launched a massive crackdown in the district and arrested a total of 264 individuals for their alleged involvement in attacking GHQ, rioting, arson, setting public and government properties including Metro Bus Service Station ablaze. Of 264, 76 were apprehended for storming into GHQ, he said, adding that police made 23 miscreants during massive raids on Saturday in various parts of the city. “A high-level inquiry committee has also been constituted under the supervision of SSP Investigation Zunera Azfar which is probing the high-profile case number 708/23 lodged with PS RA Bazaar under terrorism charges against more than 300 accused including a former law minister of PTI for launching attack on GHQ,” said the city police chief. He informed that the members of the inquiry committee would summon the 90 accused for probe who had already been sent to jail on judicial remand by the courts.

CPO said that as many as 29 cops including SPDO Waris Khan Circle suffered multiple injuries during violent protests of PTI supporters and leaders whereas 20 vehicles of police were damaged. “We will not spare the miscreants involved in arson and rioting and will arrest them at any cost. Police parties are conducting 50 raids on a daily basis,” he said. Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani was of the view that police are also carrying out raids to arrest the PTI leaders and MPs involved in these cases. Those miscreants held by police during raids last Saturday have been identified as Asha, Abdullah, Idress, Waqas, Ayaz, Qamar Ul Zaman, Umer, Ali Hussain, Faryad Ullah, Asmat, Abubakar, Qamar Zaman, Sajjad, Munir, Nabeel, Sadaqat, Amir, Nauman, Shahid, Farhad, Sheryar, Lahl Shah, Akmal, Adeel, Pirzada Shehzad, Arshad, Munawar and Syed Qamar, he said. He said that police would meet all our legal requirements to get these miscreants punished by the court of laws.

CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said that the cops of Rawalpindi police burnt midnight oil to maintain law and order in the district and even controlled the miscreants of PTI. He said that all the roads, streets and markets were opened in the district while people lived a normal life during protests of PTI.