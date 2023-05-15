National Games Torch completes journey; handed over to Balochistan Sports Secretary

LAHORE-The Torch Relay of National Games, Quetta 2023 completed its journey across Pakistan and was handed over to Mr. Ishaq Jamali, Provincial Secretary, Sports & Youth Affairs, Government of Balochistan by the Akhuwat’s students and Dr. Amjad Saqib - founder and Executive Director of Akhuwat Foundation, in a ceremony held at Akhuwat College University Kasur.

The event was organized and hosted by students of Akhuwat College University and was graced by Mr. Tayyab Ikram, President International Hockey Federation (FIH) as a guest of honor. Tayyab Ikram had a very motivating interaction with the young students, Dr. Amjad Saqib, Olympians, and officials of the Pakistan Olympic Association.

Dr. Amjad Saqib presented the journey of Akhuwat spread over two decades which he had founded to alleviate poverty by empowering socially and economically marginalized segments of society through interest-free microfinancing and education. The attendees lauded the vision of Akhuwat to build a poverty-free society built on the principles of compassion and equity.

Speaking on the occasion, Tayyab Ikram said: “Youngsters are our most precious asset. They are entitled to have access to the best education and sporting facilities. We have to recognize that we must provide them with the best developmental facilities to enable them to reach their potential for a dynamic and progressive society.

“It is their right and our obligation to give them all the support to become future leaders,” he said while sharing with the audience that the FIH and the Olympic Movement are already committed to empowering the youth through sports and education.

Ishaq Jamali reiterated the commitment of Govt. of Balochistan to utilize the spirit of sports and the National Games to showcase hospitality and peace. “The people of Balochistan are all set to host National Games as the Balochi students along with their fellows from across the regions and provinces of Pakistan celebrated the message of friendship, harmony, peace, compassion, and equity carried through the Torch of National Games.” “NOC Pakistan is grateful to Mr. Tayyab Ikram, President FIH for motivating Pakistani atheles with his presence. We are truly thankful to students, faculty and Dr. Amjad Saqib for hosting the Torch at Akhuwat College University,” he concluded.