Olivia Culp and Cindy Crawford stun at Mother’s Day event

LOS ANGELES - Cindy Crawford and Olivia Culpo attended the Best Buddies International Annual Celebration of Mothers event held in Pacific Palisades. They were joined by other A-listers as well. Best Buddies International is a non-profit organisation that seeks to create new opportunities for those individuals who have developmental or intellectual disabilities. As a part of the programme, they pair one individual with a ‘buddy’ who has an intellectual or developmental disability so they can serve as their friend or mentor. The event this year chose to honour the mother of four children, activist and actress Holly Robinson Peete whose son with NFL player Rodney Peete, is on the autism spectrum. Overall, the Mother’s Day event is in honour of the women who nurture and fully support these Best Buddies participants. Crawford looked chic in an off-white crochet dress that perfectly suited her impressive figure, paired with a belt on the waist and matching undergarments. Not only is she an icon in the fashion and acting industry, but she is also the proud mother of two. Culpo, on the other hand, donned a strapless white linen dress paired with brown open-toe heels.