Orakzai Spring Festival concludes

Peshawar - Corps Commander 11 Corps Peshawar, Lt Gen Azhar Hayat, on Sunday announced setting up of a paragliding club in Orakzai.

He said that it would help the youngsters of the area to enter into the field of sports. He expressed these views as the chief guest on the last day of the Jashan-e-Baharan festival in Orakzai.

The festival was organised by KPCTA and Pakistan Army. GOC 9 Division Maj Gen Ahsan Khattak, Commandant Orakzai Scouts Tasneem Khan, Project Director KPCTA for merged districts Ishtiaq Khan, Deputy Commissioner Tayab Abdullah and area officials also attended the concluding ceremony and enjoyed the activities of the festival.

The Corps Commander said that hotels would be constructed in Orakzai for tourists and their families would be given respect. He added that facilities would be further developed to attract foreign tourists to Orakzai and it would create economic growth opportunities for the locals.

He further said that development of the area would attract tourists who prefer to visit Northern Areas, Galiyat and Malakand.

Various events including jeep racing, cycling, judo competition, javelin throw, marathon, kabaddi, cricket, volleyball, and mass wrestling were held on the last day and enjoyed by spectators. Stalls of traditional items, including truck art, Charsadda Chappal, Karakul cap, and paintings were also set up by KPCTA for tourists.

A music show of KP traditional instrument, Rabab, was also held, which was enjoyed by spectators who praised the efforts of KPCTA for arranging the colourful festival.