Pakistan for enhanced coop between Europe, Asia-Pacific in trade

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday called for en­hanced cooperation between Eu­rope and Asia-Pacific particu­larly in trade, investment and sustainable development. Minis­ter of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar appreciated Europe­an sustainability and connectivity initiatives like the EU Global Gate­way Strategy and the Green Deal.

She was speaking at the EU In­do-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Stockholm at the invitation of the EU High Representative Josep Bor­rell and Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström.

While taking part in the roundtable discussion on ‘Building more Sustain­able and Inclusive Prosperity Togeth­er’, the minister underscored Paki­stan’s role as a trade, investment and connectivity hub in the heart of Asia which seeks to deepen its engage­ments with the European partners.

She expressed the hope that the new EU GSP Plus facility would con­tinue to focus on its primary aim of promoting sustainable development and poverty alleviation.

She stressed on the importance of recognizing the symbiotic relation­ship between sustainability and in­clusivity in line with UN sustain­able development goals. Khar also called for avoiding distortions, eco­nomic decoupling, new forms of pro­tectionism and selective application of norms which can undermine free trade, win-win economic coopera­tion and interconnectedness.

She emphasized the need for part­nerships to deal with emerging glob­al challenges and non-traditional se­curity threats such as climate change, pandemics, water, energy and food security. She proposed greater col­laboration between the EU and Asia-Pacific countries for research and capacity building with focus on sustainability, green economies, agri­culture and digital connectivity.

In Stockholm, Khar also held bi­lateral meetings with Swedish Min­ister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Bill­strom, EU High Representative Josep Borrell, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of UAE Noura Alkaabi, UK Minister of State Lord Tariq Ahmad, Counsellor of the US Department of State Derek H Chollet, and Vice Min­ister for Foreign Affairs of Thailand Vijavat Isarabhakdi.