Pakistan’s population exceeds 240 million, shows PBS data

ISLAMABAD - The field operations of 7th Popula­tion and Housing Census will end to­day (Monday) as Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has told the provinc­es that no further extension will be granted to Census field operations.

During the 13th meeting of Cen­sus Monitoring Committee, it was decided that the census field opera­tion, of the country’s first-ever digital census, will not be further extended beyond this date due to its link­age with delimitation for upcoming General Elections, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said in letter written to all provincial census commissioners and chief commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). As per the available data, till 12th May, Pakistan Population excluding AJK & GB was 240,602,348. So far 121,215,805 in­dividuals have been counted in Pun­jab, 56,566,804 in Sindh, 39,651,697 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20,865,742 in Balochistan and 2,302,307 in ICT.

The letter written by Chief Census Commissioner Dr Naeemuz Zafar, said that on 30th April, it was decided that the census field operation for the 7th Population and Housing Census has been extended for two weeks till 15th May, 2023 for verification and coverage of the leftover structures/ houses only in the selected districts.

“Since the stipulated date is nearing to expire, you are advised to speed up the verification exercise to complete it positively till the last date of 15th May, 2023,” the letter maintained.In this regard, it is mentioned here that the field operations of Census-2023 com­menced from 1st March, 2023 with ini­tial completion date of 4th April, 2023, which have already been extended five times for complete enumeration/ cov­erage of the leftover structures/ hous­es, it added. It is also worth to noted that Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif had also taken serious note of the re­peated extensions of field enumeration activities of the 7th Population and Housing Census. Following the notice Pakistan Bureau of Statistics had for­mally announced the closure of census field operations in all areas except 66 districts where the deadline has been extended till today (Monday).

The last extension granted in pur­suance of the discussion/ decisions made in the 12th meeting of Cen­sus Monitoring Committee held on 28th April, 2023 was for two weeks till 15th May, 2023. During the 13th meeting of Census Monitoring Com­mittee, held on 10th May, it was de­cided that the census field operation will not be further extended beyond this date due to its linkage with de­limitation for upcoming General Elections. Furthermore, in the meet­ing of Demographers held on 12th May, 2023, it has inter alia been rec­ommended that the field operations of the Census-2023 may not further be extended, mainly due to the con­tinuous births, deaths and migra­tion dynamics of the society which may badly impact the results if not prudently taken care of during the census field operations. Since PBS is stressing since long for completion of the field operation and due to the fact that PBS after the necessary ap­proval of CCI need to hand over the final census results to Election Com­mission of Pakistan at the earliest for delimitation purpose for the upcom­ing general elections. It is, therefore, conveyed that the census field op­eration will not further be extended and the provincial governments must complete census enumeration/ verification till the stipulated date of 15th May, 2023, the PBS letter said. For the 66 districts it was decided that field operation should specifi­cally focus on verification/coverage of leftover areas in 66 districts across Pakistan which includes Punjab (33 districts), Sindh 8, KP 9, Balochistan (3 districts), AJK 7, GB 4 and ICT.