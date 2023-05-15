Pakistan’s top climber Naila Kiani successfully summits Mount Everest

LAHORE-Pakistani top climber Naila Kiani has successfully summited Mount Everest, which is known to be the highest peak in the world at 8849m above sea level.

BARD Foundation has once again showed its full support by sponsoring her expedition. She has also recently summited Annapurna I, the world’s 10th-highest mountain at 8091m above sea level. Naila shared her sentiments on this big achievement saying, “There is no better feeling than being on top of the mountain, holding the flag of your country (Pakistani Flag), and making the whole nation proud.”

She spoke about her experience, how she is super ecstatic to have accomplished another long-awaited milestone that was residing on her bucket list for a long time. She also thanked BARD Foundation for their generous support which has helped her to turn her dreams into reality without having to worry about any financial hindrances.

Naila Kiani summited K2 in the first attempt and has also scaled Gasherbrum-I and Gasherbrum-II. Now, she has earned another crown by summiting Mount Everest, making her the second Pakistani female mountaineer to achieve this feat. However, her journey doesn’t stop anytime soon. She aspires to scale more 8000ers in the future.

“Naila’s boundless enthusiasm has always inspired us. She stands as a shining example and serves as a gateway for all the women who work diligently to achieve their dreams,” BARD Foundation takes immense pride in its longstanding association with Naila. “Each of her achievements fills us with profound pride and joy. As she continues to scale new horizons, she has our constant support every step of the way,” says Bard Foundation Managing Director Mehreen Dawood.

BARD Foundation has always played a vital role in promoting talent and paving the way for successful careers for many. The initiative undertaken by Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood believes in changing fortunes by helping competent individuals realize their potential as champions in their chosen fields. The purpose of the Foundation is to develop strong and confident individuals, with a special emphasis on skill construction and improvement. The Foundation extends assistance to anyone who has the spirit of adventure by becoming a part of their transformative journey.