Monday, May 15, 2023
PASSCO foils bid to smuggle 400 wheat bags

Staff Reporter
May 15, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH    -   Pakistan Agri­cultural Storage and Ser­vices Corporation (PASS­CO) here on Sunday foiled a bid to smuggle 400 bags of wheat to another prov­ince. According to official sources, Zonal Head PASS­CO Alipur Sufyan Akram along with his team raided FF Mill in Alipur. The Mill owners were transporting 400 wheat bags to Sindh province through loaded trucks. The officials seized the wheat bags and shifted it to PASSCO centre. They also forwarded recom­mendations for canceling the license of FF Mill.

Staff Reporter

