“Football is a game about feelings and intelligence.”

–Jose Mourinho

The US hosted the World Cup for the first time in 1994 and expectations were high for Columbia specifically as it had only lost one time in the 26 matches required for qualifying for the global event. For Columbia, it had to win its match against the US in order to have any fighting chance and the events turned out as such that in the 34th minute of the opening half, Andre Escobar—a celebrated footballer—deflected it and scored an own goal. The US then went on to win the match, 2-1. When Escobar returned to Columbia, he was determined to move on with his life despite the backlash he got as fans were still incredibly upset. One night, while he was out with friends, a time came when he was standing alone in a parking lot and a group of men approached him and argued. A small scuffle ensued after which Escobar was shot six times in the chest. It was only later that news broke that the body guard of the drug cartel had confessed to the chilling murder.