PCB’s Hybrid Model

In a last-ditch effort by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to keep in the country a few matches of the Asia Cup that it is due to host, Chairman Najam Sethi has proposed a hybrid model to the members of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Despite this offered compromise, it appears that other nations may have reservations about this potential arrangement, there are fears about Pakistan not getting to host any matches on its home grounds.

Reports reveal that officials from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have raised concerns over the proposed ‘hybrid model’ that would see India playing its matches in neutral UAE. This has apparently forced Mr Sethi to cede more space offering that the final can be played on neutral soil. It is a sad situation for the board and fans of the game in the country as Pakistan has been deprived of the opportunity to host a tournament of this magnitude.

This is of course happening because of the BCCI’s bullying tactics and stubbornness to cooperate with the PCB in good faith. Last year, the ACC council chief, Jay Shah, riled up Pakistan by saying that the Asia Cup would have to move out of Pakistan as the Indian team was unlikely to get clearance from its government. Keeping in mind that Pakistan would have to travel to India for the World Cup later this year, a hybrid model was suggested. The PCB stressed it would adopt a reciprocal approach towards India, with Mr Sethi stating that Pakistan could play its World Cup matches in Bangladesh or at a venue acceptable to India.

Despite these concessions, it appears that the Indian counterparts are unwilling to work out a solution. It remains to be seen how the situation evolves, but it is clear that the Board of Cricket Control in India is keen to see the event being shifted out of Pakistan and is exerting pressure on others to side with it. The use of such tactics by the BCCI is only hampering the growth and development of the game in the region, and the hope is that these consequential decisions are not influenced by political interests. This is not what sports is about and the administrators of the game in India should know this.