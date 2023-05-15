PCF and PSB join forces to boost grassroots cycling in Pakistan

Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Secretary General Moazzam Khan Klair held a meeting with Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Mr. Shoaib Khoso to explore avenues for advancing cycling at the grassroots level.

On behalf of the Pakistan Cycling Federation, Moazzam Klair extended heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Shoaib Khoso, specifically recognizing the support of PCF President Syed Azhar Ali Shah. "Congratulations to Mr. Shoaib Khoso and heartfelt appreciation from Pakistan Cycling Federation and its President Syed Azhar Ali Shah," said Moazzam Klair.

The meeting revolved around a shared understanding of the significance of promoting cycling in Pakistan and the imperative to create opportunities for aspiring cyclists. The PCF official highlighted the significance of nurturing cycling at the grassroots level and engaging a larger number of youngsters in this enriching sport. “Such sincere efforts will not only improve the health of individuals but also contribute to the country's economy and the growth of the sport.”

Moazzam Klair further emphasized the potential of Pakistani cyclists and stressed the necessity of providing them with a proper platform and modern facilities to excel at higher levels and bring home international medals for Pakistan. This would require investments in infrastructure, training programs, and resources to support the development of talented cyclists.

A symbolic souvenir was presented by PCF Secretary Moazzam Klair to DG PSB Shoaib Khoso as a token of gratitude from the PCF, signifying their appreciation for his support and collaborative endeavors. Both parties emphasized their unwavering commitment to collaborate and enhance the cycling infrastructure, coaching programs, and cycling events throughout Pakistan. The meeting concluded on an optimistic note with a mutual desire to sustain the positive momentum for the growth and development of grassroots cycling nationwide.

PAKISTAN TO FIELD 10 CYCLISTS IN ASIAN ROAD CYCLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) on Monday revealed that a 10-member national cycling team will feature in the Asian Road Cycling Championship, set to be held in Thailand, next month.

“The training camp for preparation of our cyclists for the Championship has commenced on Monday in Karachi in collaboration with Pakistan Sports Board. The camp will continue till the end of the first week of June,” said PCF President Syed Azhar Ali Shah.

The 42nd edition of the big-ticket event will be held along with the 29th Asian Junior Road Cycling Championships and 11th Asian Para Road Cycling Championships. “A total of 15 cyclists are attending the camp. They were selected purely on merit, especially based on their performance in the National Road Championship that was held in Peshawar in February,” he said.

Azhar Shah said that the federation wanted to send all the 15 cyclists for the continental event but due to scarcity of funds, it believed it would hardly manage to field six men and four women cyclists in that. “Participation of our athletes is very necessary for the championship as it also serves as qualifiers for the next year’s Paris Olympics,” he said.

“The federation on its part is trying its best to give maximum exposure to the cyclists but the road to the Olympics is not easy. The athletes need to undergo at least 2-3 years of training besides chipping in qualification rounds to earn a ticket for the prestigious event. Frankly speaking, we are not in a position for that as we don’t have sufficient funds. However, we are doing what we can in our limited resources,” he added.