PDM activists enter Islamabad's red zone

The workers of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) entered in Islamabad’s red zone despite imposition of Section 144 in the federal capital.

According to the details, a large number of PDM workers entered the Islamabad’s red zone by foot as well as in Trucks and vehicles. The capital police failed to stop the PDM workers to enter the red zone.

In recent development, the workers started to setup the stage for protest meanwhile, the PDM’s management committee meeting is underway to discuss and make strategy about the protest.

Due to the protest the internet services and social media are likely to get suspended across the country.

In a tweet, PTI leader Iftekhar Durrani stated that despite section 144 in place, the PDM protestors entered the Red Zone in Islamabad without facing any blockades, shelling or firing.

He added that the it is now evident that the imposition of section 144 was only to stop the peaceful protest of PTI. He said that this double standard of the law is tantamount to severely harming the writ of the state.

The rallies of the coalition government parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on their way to participate in the protest.

A day earlier, Federal Minister Ishaq Dar and Rana Sanaullah met Maulana Fazlur Rehman today and appealed to not stage a protest outside the Supreme Court (SC).

However, the JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman has rejected the federal government’s request to change the venue.

Earlier, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that PDM will continue sit-in outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan until the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial resigns from his office.

It is pertinent to mention here that on May 12, PDM leadership sought the local district administration’s permission to hold a sit-in outside Supreme Court premises, following the PTI chief Imran Khan release orders.

Moreover, the Supreme Court summoned Pakistan Tehreel-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for hearing on different cases.