Monday, May 15, 2023
PIDE, KIU to organise two-day conference on May 17 in Gilgit

Agencies
May 15, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) in collaboration with the Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE) and Karakoram International University (KIU) is organising a 02-Day Conference on May 17-18, at the Karakoram International University (KIU) in Gilgit. According to the press release issued by the PIDE, “The conference will be an initiative to bring together leading economists, public policy experts, practitioners, professionals, academicians, and business.” The event would also bring political and thought leaders on a platform to share their expert views on pertaining socio-economic opportunities and challenges in the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region. The conference will feature several activities, including expert talks, panel discussions, open mic sessions and book/report launches covering various aspects of economy, with a laser focus on GB. “Collaboration and support from the Govt of GB, local universities, think tanks, development partners, businesses, financial institutions and experts are imperative to realise the objectives of the conference,” it added.

