PMA hails decision of doctors’ appointments at PIMS

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Islamabad chap­ter on Sunday appreciated the decision of the federal government for allowing new paid appointments of doctors at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). In a statement, PMA President Dr Akhtar Ali Bandesha and General Secretary Dr. Mubashir Mush­taq Daha said that this decision will further help im­prove medical services at the hospital. They said that in this regard the Ministry of National Health Ser­vices wisely decided to issue NOC for paid appoint­ments of 100 House officers and 100 Post Graduate Residents in PIMS. They thanked the federal Health Minister, Secretary of Health, and Executive Direc­tor of PIMS Dr Imran Sikandar for taking this step. They said that the PMA was already demanding this initiative and raised this issue at various concerned forums considering the urgent need of appointing house officers and postgraduate residents at PIMS.