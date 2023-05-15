Monday, May 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PMA hails decision of doctors’ appointments at PIMS

APP
May 15, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -    Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Islamabad chap­ter on Sunday appreciated the decision of the federal government for allowing new paid appointments of doctors at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). In a statement, PMA President Dr Akhtar Ali Bandesha and General Secretary Dr. Mubashir Mush­taq Daha said that this decision will further help im­prove medical services at the hospital. They said that in this regard the Ministry of National Health Ser­vices wisely decided to issue NOC for paid appoint­ments of 100 House officers and 100 Post Graduate Residents in PIMS. They thanked the federal Health Minister, Secretary of Health, and Executive Direc­tor of PIMS Dr Imran Sikandar for taking this step. They said that the PMA was already demanding this initiative and raised this issue at various concerned forums considering the urgent need of appointing house officers and postgraduate residents at PIMS.

Mother's Day being commemorated globally

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1684115981.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023