LAHORE - The Pakistan Muslim League- N (PML-N) will contin­ue efforts to put the country on way to progress and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. These views were expressed by PML-N MNA Rana Mubashir Iqbal while talking to people at his residence here on Sunday. He said that a rally from the constituencies NA-132 and NA-134 would go to Islamabad to participate in the sit-in to be organised by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) today (Monday).