PML-Q rally to show solidarity with armed forces

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) said on Sun­day that party will hold a ral­ly to show its support for the Pakistan armed forces. The decision was made during a party meeting presided over by Chaudhry Shujat Hussain, and was attended by sever­al party leaders including Chaudhry Muhammad Sar­war and Chaudhry Shafay Hussain. During the meet­ing, PML-Q leaders expressed their concerns over the on­going chaotic situation in the country. Chaudhry Shujat an­nounced that the rally in sup­port of the armed forces will be taken out on Wednesday (May 17), starting from Mus­lim League House and ending at the Press Club. He urged all patriots and party sup­porters to participate in the rally. Former prime minister Chaudhry Shujat expressed his sadness over the recent attacks on army installa­tions across the country. He accused the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders of inciting violence and encour­aging their supporters to at­tack the army installations. He said that PTI’s actions were intended to discourage the armed forces. Chaudhry Sarwar condemned the at­tacks on army installations and said that such incidents result in international hu­miliation for Pakistan. He praised the army for deal­ing with patience and not al­lowing the enemy’s scheme of making the army and the public fight each other to suc­ceed. Chaudhry Shafay Hus­sain called for strict action against everyone involved in attacking the army’s instal­lations, stating that they are enemies of Pakistan. He em­phasised the need for strict action to set an example so that no one would dare to at­tack the army’s installations in the future.