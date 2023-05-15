Police launch crackdown against professional beggars

Islamabad - The Islamabad capital police have initiated a massive crackdown against professional beggars handlers in the city to curb this menace, a police public relations officer said on Sunday. He said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has issued orders to the all zonal DPO’s to take action against professional beggars and handlers in their respective areas adding that cases should be registered against them. He reiterated that the parents who send their children with these criminals will also face action according to the law, adding that criminals in the shape of begging were found involved in different criminal activities.

During the ongoing crackdown, the Islamabad capital police stations teams arrested 34 professional beggars during the last two weeks and registered cases against them under the beggar act. Citizens are also appealed to discourage these professional beggars and give their charity to the needy people and are also requested to inform police about any suspicious activity through Pucar-15 and join hands with police to curb this menace from the city.

Meanwhile, Islamabad capital police have arrested 40 absconders involved in heinous crime during the last 15 days, he said.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, special tasks were assigned to all police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes.

During the crackdown, Aabpara, Bhara Kahu, Bani Gala, Margalla, Shalimar, Shahzad Town, Koral, Lohi Bher, Sihala, Noon, Industrial Area, Golra, Ramna, Nilor and Tarnol police stations teams arrested 40 absconders and proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city during the last 15 days, a police public relations officer said.

He said that the Islamabad Capital Police are taking all possible steps to eradicate crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands. Safety to the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad capital police.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in heinous crimes.

“Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he added.