Police set up schools, dispensaries to facilitate people in Katcha area

LAHORE - Punjab police teams on Sunday continued operation against crimi­nal elements and gangs in Katcha areas of Raheem Yar Khan and Rajanpur. According to police spokesperson, ma­jority area of Katcha had been cleared of dacoits by police in the operation which was underway from 36 days. In the operation of Rahim Yar Khan police, three dacoits were killed, twenty-eight arrested and five surrendered. Heavy weapons were recovered while several of the dangerous criminals and hideouts have been permanently removed, he added. As per direc­tion of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, schools and dispensaries were set up at Katani Chak Charagh Shah, an area cleared by RPO Bahawalpur, where free emergency medicines and basic education were being provided to the citizens. In the schools, Punjab police personnel were serving as teachers, whereas medically trained staff of Pun­jab police were deployed in the dispensaries. Free medical facilities were being provided to residents of Katcha especially elderly persons and children. Police have also set up schools and dispensaries in makeshift tents due to absence of buildings and infrastructure. Books and other needs were being provided free of cost to the children coming to the police schools, while various emergency medicines and first aid facilities were being provided free of charge by the Punjab Police.