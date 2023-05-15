Political, religious leadership hold rally in support of Armed Forces

Abbottabad - A rally for the ‘Stability of Pakistan’ was organised by Pakistan Muslim League-N in collaboration with Ahle Sunnat, political and religious groups, educational institutions, traders, and student organisations in response to allegations against military leadership and attacks on sensitive military installations in different parts of the country.

The local leadership of political and religious parties also condemned the siege of sensitive installations in various cities, including Abbottabad, Peshawar, Lahore, and expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Armed forces.

A large number of people were also present on the occasion while holding banners in support of the armed forces and chanting slogans “Long Live Pakistan Army.”

The rally started from Fowara Chowk, Abbottabad and culminated at Abbottabad Press Club where prominent leaders addressed the rally.

They included President Ahle Sunnat Maulana Habib-ur-Rehman, District President PML-N Malik Mohabbat Awan, President Jamaat-e-Ahle Hadith Maulana Sarfraz Farooqi and Asad Khan of civil society.