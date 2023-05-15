Power Surcharge  

Pakistan’s circular debt has been increasing exponentially over the past few decades and has now reached 2.6 trillion. Policymakers are facing a challenge to find a solution to make the power sector sustainable. However, the recent proposal of the power division to impose a surcharge of 3.23 per unit to curtail the circular debt will only make the matter worse, as it will affect consumers who are already paying their bills without resolving the core structural issue.

Firstly, the major proportion of circular debt is coming from the distribution sector’s inefficiencies. Distribution companies are still using decades-old infrastructure which causes huge line losses. Moreover, DISCOs are unable to fully recover bills and stop electricity theft.

Secondly, the country’s electricity generation mix relies on expensive imported fuels such as furnace oil and RLNG. We need to diversify the generation mix and use local fuels such as “Thar coal,” which will help reduce electricity costs and save our depleting foreign reserves.

Lastly, some government-owned power plants have become obsolete. Their efficiency is significantly lower than newly built plants under CPEC. These plants require more energy in the form of raw materials and produce less electricity. Therefore, the government should retire old plants and fully utilize the capacity of newly built plants to decrease per-unit capacity payment charges.

SALMAN AHMED ANSARI,

Tando Adam.