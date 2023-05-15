PPP calls for early elections for mayor, chairman, reserved seats in Sindh

In a recent development, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Monday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) requesting early elections for mayor, chairman, and specific seats in Sindh.

According to the letter, local body elections were held in four districts of Sindh a year ago. However, elections were postponed due to heavy rains in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The letter further stated that the municipal and by-elections process has been completed in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions. However, the local government system in Sindh is not active due to the absence of mayor and chairman elections. The delay in making elected officials active is contradictory to the objectives of the constitution and law.

PPP has asked the ECP to conduct early elections for the vacant seats. It is essential to activate the local government system in Sindh for the effective functioning of the government and fulfilling the needs of the citizens.