PPP, PML-N decide to participate in PDM Islamabad sit-in

Peshawar - Secretary Information, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Amjad Khan Afridi has said that the party would fully participate in the sit-in of the allied political parties outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference here at Peshawar Press Club (PPC) on Sunday, he said that convoys of the party workers under the leadership of the provincial president, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha will leave the provincial capital for the sitin on Monday.

Besides, duty provincial secretary information, Gohar Inqilabi, president PPP district Peshawar Malik Saeed Khan, provincial president People’s Students Federation (PSF), Rashid Afridi and divisional secretary information, Tariq Rahim were also present on the occasion.

Amjad Afridi said that the convoys of the party workers from Peshawar, Malakand, Mardan and Hazara divisions and southern districts will join main procession at Charsadda, Rashakai, Swabi, Hazara and Hakla Interchanges of Motorway.

The PPP leaders condemned the violent protests and attacks on the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Pakistan Army and ransacking and putting on fire other sensitive installations. They said the attack on GHQ is terrorism and demanded registration of high treason case against PTI leadership.

They were also critical of the alleged soft corner of the superior judiciary towards the PTI leadership and said that destruction which could not be committed to the country by the enemy during a long period of 75 years was inflicted in a single day.

Similarly, regarding the ransacking and damaging of the Radio Pakistan Building Peshawar and other public and private properties, they demanded action against the provincial leadership of PTI including former members of the national and provincial assemblies from the province.

They further criticised the performance of the previous 9 years government of PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that due to incompetency and ineptness, the province today is lacking funds for payment of monthly salaries to employees and pensions to retired employees.

They said that PPP will not allow the use of the national institutes to benefit one individual and will join hands with state institutions to strengthen the country. They urged the party workers to fully participate in the movement.

PML-N completes preparations for sit-in

Spokesman of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ikhtiar Wali on Sunday said that the party has completed its preparations for a massive protest in front of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on May 15.

In a statement issued here, the PML-N spokesman announced that the protest would be peaceful but assertive. He said that the convoys of PML-N workers would leave from Peshawar Motorway here at 8am which would make their way towards the Supreme Court to voice their concerns and demands there.

The protest will be led by the provincial president and Advisor to Prime Minister Engr Ameer Muqam and Murtaza Javed Abbasi, he said and added, that restoration of justice has now become the primary responsibility of political forces. Ikhtiar Wali said that they believed that time has come for all political parties to prioritise the restoration of justice in the country, adding the Chief Justice of Supreme Court should announce his resignation.

JUI-F workers start movements for protest

After the announcement of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazlur Rehman) (JUI-F)’s sit-in (dharna) protest outside the Supreme Court, the workers have started their movements with the main departure of workers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be on Monday morning.

This was stated by Maulana Ahmad Ali Darwish while talking to media persons. He said the caravans of the JUI-F workers will depart from each district according to their schedule.

Maulana Darwish said that all convoys will reach Hakla Interchange on Monday afternoon. The convoy from Peshawar city will depart from JUI-F centre at 9am on Monday morning, he said.

After reaching Hakla Interchange, all convoys from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will go to the Supreme Court in the form of a central convoy, Maulana Ahmad Ali Darwish explained.

The workers have been instructed to bring essential supplies, he replied to a question as to how long the sit-in will be.