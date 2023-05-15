PPP stands with democracy: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday vowed to stand with democracy as the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) celebrated the 17th anni­versary of the Charter of Democracy (CoD).

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is also the Foreign Minister, said that the Charter of De­mocracy was signed on May 14, seventeen years ago to strengthen the democratic norms. “Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and Mian Nawaz Sharif signed his­toric Charter of Democracy on May 14. Persever­ance in implementation of the charter of democra­cy will enhance the country’s dignity and prestige,” Bilawal said. He said that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, by implementing the charter, delegated all presidential powers to the parliament. “18th Con­stitutional Amendment is a charter between the federation and its federating units,” he said.

“Today Parliament being attacked and its pow­ers being challenged and a new Constitution being written, which will not be accepted by the People’s Party,” he said. “It is the mandate of the parliament to legislate for the Constitution,” he said.

“The state institutions required to implement the law legislated by the parliament”. He urged for en­forcement of those points of the Charter of Democ­racy that have yet to be implemented. “The Parlia­ment is the supreme institution and everyone has to oblige it,” he added. Earlier, Pakistan’s major po­litical parties, PML-N and PPP, marked the 17th an­niversary of the ‘Charter of Democracy’, signed in 2006 to enhance the governance, democracy, hu­man rights, and judicial independence. It advocated for constitutional reforms, transparent elections, devolution of power, and national security. The charter has fostered political dialogue, improved relations and influenced Pakistani politics, al­though not all points have been fully implemented.