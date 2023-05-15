Preservation of Mughal era gardens imperative to promote eco tourism

Peshawar - Once known as the city of flowers and gardens, Peshawar was losing its three Mughal era gardens due to encroachment and loss of greenery owing to changing weather patterns and its proper upkeeping was required to revive its past glory.

The famous gardens of Peshawar including Wazir Bagh, Shalimar Gardens and Jinnah Park (old Canningum Park) where flowers were blossom these days in the past, were now marred by encroachment, dirt and plastics scattered all around undermining its natural beauty.

Gone were the days when joy of small kids was boundless while seeing colourful butterflies hovering over flowers of spring and dense pipal trees in the Mughal era Wazir Bagh Garden where greenery has started dying due to improper upkeeping and increased urbanisation.

Chasing butterflies and hide and seek of small children among the thickly grown pipal trees used to be a great fun and laughter but all these charms wore off as the time passed by and today this historic garden was giving barely a deserted look.

Pipal trees were so thick that one would get the impression of night even during broad daylight in the summer season.

Wazir Bagh Garden is located at Yakatooth area in south of Peshawar city on vast land and was a source of recreation for Peshawarites over centuries.

The oldest garden used to be comfortable place for senior citizens while sitting under the cold shade of pipal trees in soothing environment coupled with chirping of birds and exchanged views of their life experiences and day to day happenings with their children plays around in its lush green lawns.

Wazir Bagh was used for morning exercises by Peshawarites due to its awesome walking tracks and lush green lawns and became a unique source of recreation and picnic spot.

Today, it is disappointing to see missing chirping birds, colourful butterflies and ladybirds due to vanishing of the canopy pipal trees at Wazir Bagh due to lacklustre approach of the local communities, past government, deforestation and improper up keeping.

“Since my childhood, I used to visit this historic park for exercise on its beautiful tracks snaking through its thickly grown tall pipal trees with people sitting around in sprawled lawns,” Qaisar Khan, a retired employee of PESCO told APP at Wazir Bagh. Recalling his past memories, he said, tourists were highly impressed by its sprawled lawns, fountains, pods, apricots, peaches, pomegranates and colourful flowers.

Shinwaris, Afridis, Mohmands, Bajauris and Khattaks besides domestic and foreign tourists used to come here in droves to spend some time in a relaxed environment under its shady trees.

It was also a great source of study for students of nearby Government Superior Science College due to its conducive environment and for sports athletes.

Wazir Bagh Garden was constructed in 19th century when Prince Shah Mahmood Durrani sent his forces under the command of Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Barkzai alias Wazir against his cousin Shah Shuja, who was the ruler of Peshawar.

In 1810, Sardar Fateh Muhammed had toppled Shah Shuja rule and laid the foundation of Wazir Bagh Garden. It has a Royal Durrani graveyard in its South and Tomb of Beejo Bibi, a Mistress of Shah Taimur son of Emperor Ahmad Shah Abdali nearby, which are attracting tourists.

Refurbishing work on Wazir Bagh has recently been completed to regain its past glory and made it a centre of eco tourism, officials in KP government told APP.