PTI protestors caused loss of Rs250m to govt, private properties in Islamabad during protest: Police report

Islamabad-The arson, rioting and violent protest demonstrations held by leaders, workers and supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to press the government to release former premier Imran Khan had caused a loss of Rs 250 million to government and private properties in the federal capital.

The miscreants of PTI had set the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Zone, 12 official vehicles and 34 motorcycles a blaze whereas snatched 1 SMG, a 12 bore rifle, 42 anti-riot kits and 3 wireless sets from cops who were on duty to maintain law and order in the federal capital. The violent and irate protestors of PTI also injured 82 personnel of law enforcement agencies including 1 SP, 2 ASPs and 11 FC men in Islamabad.

Police have rounded up a total of 564 extremists of PTI for their alleged involvement in rioting, arson, attacking government and public property, injuring cops and blocking roads, according to a report issued by Islamabad Capital Police here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, police have released a detailed report on the damage caused during the recent violent protests and arson in the federal capital. According to the report, public and private property worth more than Rs 250 million was damaged during the unrest. He said that the report highlights that 12 vehicles and 34 motorcycles were set on fire, while 01 SMG rifle, one 12 bore rifle, 42 anti-riot kits and 03 wireless sets were snatched by miscreants. In addition, 82 officers and jawans, including 01 SP, 02 ASPs, and 11 FC personnel were injured during the violent protests. Police have arrested 564 culprits so far, and 26 cases have been registered against extremist elements involved in the violent protests. Of these arrests, 552 people were nominated in the FIRs and 12 people have been arrested under three MPOs. The police have emphasized that all arrests were made by fulfilling legal requirements. In the riots, miscreants damaged government property and installations, completely setting on fire the office of DPO Industrial Area. Armed miscreants opened fire at Ramna police station, Tarnol police station, and Sangjani police station.

Armed with petrol bombs and weapons on Kashmir Highway and Express Highway, the protesters damaged private and government vehicles and motorcycles, torched and destroyed 12 vehicles and 34 motorcycles.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan stated that the police have intensified the process of identifying those involved in the riots, with the help of CCTV footage and videos. Raids are being conducted to identify the miscreants and arrest them. The Islamabad capital police urge the public to cooperate with the authorities and provide any information that could help in identifying those involved in the violent protests and arson.