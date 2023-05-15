Monday, May 15, 2023
PTI protestors destroyed army installations like terrorists: Chaudhry Sarwar

PTI protestors destroyed army installations like terrorists: Chaudhry Sarwar
Web Desk
8:43 PM | May 15, 2023
National

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has announced a grand rally to express solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces. Party delegations from various cities met with Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Chaudhry Shafi Hussain, the chief organisers of PML-Q, to discuss the arrangements for the upcoming rally.

In addition to the rally, the meeting also addressed organisational matters and the current political situation in the country.

Speaking on this occasion, Chaudhry Sarwar stated that the damage caused to forces' property during the protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was unacceptable. He likened the actions of the PTI protestors to those of Taliban and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terrorists, asserting that only evil elements would engage in such acts.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain expressed that the PML-Q invited patriotic Pakistanis and PML-Q workers to participate in large numbers.

The rally aims to demonstrate the PML-Q's unwavering support or the armed forces and to show that the organisation stands with armed forces during these trying times.

