PTI to file cases against Rangers, NAB over Imran’s abduction

Party says interior minister, caretaker CMs of Punjab, KP to be named in cases n Imran says judiciary the only hope n Democracy at an all-time low n Ready to go to jail again n Terms his arrest unsettling and shocking.

LAHORE - The PTI has announced that it will file cases against the Pun­jab Rangers and the Nation­al Accountability Bureau over what it termed the abduction of Imran Khan from Islamabad High Court premises by para­military forces. It also strong­ly condemned the ‘abduction’.

The PTI has said that all the officers involved in attacks on PTI protesters, including the interior minister and care­taker chief ministers of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, will be named in first informa­tion reports. In a statement released on Sunday, the party expressed solidarity with PTI supporters who were thrown behind bars, only for opposing the ‘abduction of party Chair­man Imran Khan’.

The PTI, in a statement, fur­ther said that full legal action from the national to the local level would be taken for the re­lease of detained leaders and workers. Meanwhile, in his first detailed interview since his release on bail, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chair­man Imran Khan expressed grave concerns over the pres­ent state of democracy in Paki­stan lamenting that it is at “an all-time low”. After receiving respite by the courts, the for­mer prime minister reprised his faith only in judiciary terming it as the “only hope” in the coun­try for restoring the rights and freedoms of the people.

“Democracy is at an all-time low. The only hope we have is the judiciary,” the PTI chairman said while speaking with Sky News on Sunday. The cricket­er-turned-politician also raised alarm over the violation of fun­damental rights in the country, which he claimed had reached unprecedented levels.

The PTI leader went on to share his own distressing ex­periences of being taken into custody, narrating how his res­idence had been raided by the police on two occasions.

During one of these raids, he said, the authorities forceful­ly broke down the doors of his house in his wife’s presence terming it an “unprecedent­ed and unsettling situation” for himself. Emphasising over the deteriorating condition of de­mocracy in Pakistan, the former premier mentioned that ap­proximately 150 cases had been lodged against him — a huge number of cases which had not been filed against any other pol­iticians of the country.

Khan also accused the govern­ment of fearing elections, as, ac­cording to him, they [the ruling coalition] believed facing a sig­nificant defeat in the elections.

“The government is petrified of elections and they fear be­ing wiped out by the PTI in the polls,” he said.

Revealing the extent of the political climate’s hostili­ty, Khan claimed that the rul­ing coalition was only willing to hold elections if he was in­carcerated or killed. The PTI chief said that there had been two assassination attempts on his life, raising concerns about his safety and security. When questioned about the incidents of violence during protests by his party workers after he was arrested on May 9, the cricket­er-turned-politician prompt­ly condemned all forms of vio­lence. Recounting the incident when he was arrested, he re­called a moment of confusion and said: “Some individuals re­sembling commandos sudden­ly appeared at the time of his arrest. I thought they came for my security.” However, Khan said, he soon realised that they were after him. Khan said that it was due to the threats to his life that a judge previously is­sued orders for his protection. The “shocking and abrupt” nature of the incident, he re­called, left him momentarily believing that there was some terrorist in the room only to realise that he himself was the target.

Expressing dismay at the bru­tal treatment by everyone in­volved, he said that the exces­sive force used during the arrest left a lasting impression on him. “The way they manhandled and beat everyone and arrested me was unsettling and shocking.”

Despite the challenges he has faced, Khan said he has dis­played unwavering determina­tion and readiness to face im­prisonment once again. “I am ready to go to jail again,” he maintained. Imran summons meeting to discuss crackdown against supporters

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is set to convene a party leaders’ meeting in Lahore to discuss the Pakistan Democratic Govern­ment’s (PDM) alleged efforts to push the country towards law­lessness and chaos.