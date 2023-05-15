PTI to resume public gatherings from May 18

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided on Monday to resume the public gatherings from May 18.

The PTI was all set to hold rallies across Punjab, the first on Thursday in Muridke, followed by Gakhar Mandi, Lalamusa, and Attock.

Earlier, the party had announced the schedule of public gatherings in Punjab, before the arrest of former premier Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

On the other hand, Mr Khan said on Monday the PDM government will arrest him again, expressing apprehensions that they will “use some sedition law to keep me inside jail for next ten years under the London Plan.”

Imran took to Twitter on Monday to reveal the “London plan” to remove him from political scene.

“So now the complete London plan is out. Using pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner,” he wrote in a series of tweets.

“The Plan now is to humiliate me by putting Bushra begum in jail, and using some sedition law to keep me inside for next ten years.”