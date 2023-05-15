Railway delegation returns home after attending SCO conference

LAHORE - The Pakistan Railways (PR) delegation headed by Chairman/Secretary Railways Mazhar Ali Shah re­turned home after attending the railways commit­tee meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organiza­tion (SCO). According to the PR spokesperson on Sunday, the delegations of the SCO member coun­tries including Pakistan, India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan participated in three-day session of the commit­tee hosted by India. The committee discussed pro­tection of passengers, freight networks, current railway infrastructure, usage of latest technology in train operation and rail connection among SCO member countries. The delegations discussed matters related to strengthening and expansion of rail network, construction of modern freight terminals and one-window operation to resolve different issues. It is pertinent to mention that the visit was made on the invitation of the SCO.