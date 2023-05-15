Monday, May 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Railway delegation returns home after attending SCO conference

Our Staff Reporter
May 15, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The Pakistan Railways (PR) delegation headed by Chairman/Secretary Railways Mazhar Ali Shah re­turned home after attending the railways commit­tee meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organiza­tion (SCO). According to the PR spokesperson on Sunday, the delegations of the SCO member coun­tries including Pakistan, India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan participated in three-day session of the commit­tee hosted by India. The committee discussed pro­tection of passengers, freight networks, current railway infrastructure, usage of latest technology in train operation and rail connection among SCO member countries. The delegations discussed matters related to strengthening and expansion of rail network, construction of modern freight terminals and one-window operation to resolve different issues. It is pertinent to mention that the visit was made on the invitation of the SCO.

Mother's Day being commemorated globally

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1684115981.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023