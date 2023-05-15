Religious, political leaders condemn violent protests, demand action against PTI supporters

ISLAMABAD - Leaders from diverse religious and political parties united on Sunday to express their strong condemna­tion of the violent nationwide protests carried out by the supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on May 9. During a press conference held here at a local hotel, Maulana Fazal ur Rehman Khalil, ac­companied by other prominent leaders, denounced the actions of PTI protestors who attacked and caused damage to important state buildings.

He expressed his disappointment, stating that such a sight had never been witnessed before, where supporters of a political party protested against the revered Pakistan Army and targeted significant institutions. He emphasized the sen­timent that regardless of any political differ­ences, the country and its army were integral to the nation’s heart, and going against these institutions was unacceptable. Highlighting the plight of the families of martyrs whose pictures were disrespected by PTI supporters during the protests, he called upon the nation to unite and stand in solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

He also expressed concern that neighboring countries, India and Afghanistan, were capitaliz­ing on the situation, relishing the damage caused by PTI supporters to Pakistan. Maulana Fazal ur Rehman Khalil called for strict measures to set an example and prevent such incidents in the fu­ture. Drawing a parallel, he suggested that just as the Pakistan Army had conducted operations in Waziristan, action should be taken against the culprits involved in the incidents at the General Headquarters (GHQ) and Lahore Corps Com­mander House on the date.

He urged that those responsible should be brought before military courts and be duly pun­ished. Maulana Abdul Rasheed, also speaking at the press conference, expressed the pain felt by every Pakistani and Muslim over the events of May 9. He stated that in the 75 years since Paki­stan’s inception, such unprecedented damage had never been witnessed. He asserted that true patriots would never cause harm to their country like the PTI supporters had done and vowed to protect the homeland at all costs. He stressed the importance of preserving mosques and madrasas as integral parts of the country, declaring that en­emies must not be allowed to destroy them.