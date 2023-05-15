Renowned playwright, actor Shoaib Hashmi passes away

Veteran playwright, actor and professor Shoaib Hashmi passed away on Sunday.

Adeel Hashmi confirmed the news of his father's death. The deceased had not been well for a long time.

Shoaib Hashmi obtained Master of Arts degree from Government College Lahore and Economics degree from London School of Economics (LSE). He had also obtained a theatre degree from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, London.

He was a teacher in Government College Lahore for many years. Hashmi wrote and acted in several plays in the 70s, his well-known plays include Akkar Bakkar, Sach Gupp and Taal Matol.

Shoaib Hashmi also wrote a column in a private newspaper named Taal Matol in 1990. He was awarded with the Good Performance and Medal of Distinction by the Government of Pakistan in 1995.

Shoaib Hashmi’s wife Salima Hashmi is the daughter of famous Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz. They have two children, Adeel Hashmi and Mira Hashmi.