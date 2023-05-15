Monday, May 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Renowned playwright Shoaib Hashmi passes away

Renowned playwright Shoaib Hashmi passes away
Web Desk
7:11 PM | May 15, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

Shoaib Hashmi, a celebrated intellectual, teacher, and playwright, passed away on Monday after a long illness, as confirmed by his son.

Hashmi, a theatre legend, had written several shows including Akkar Bakkar, Sach Gupp and Taal Matol. He had also served as a teacher at Government College Lahore (GCL). His impressive academic background included a master's degree in economics from GCL and an MSc degree from the prestigious London School of Economics. In order to nurture his passion for the performing arts, he also studied theatre at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London. Hashmi was honored with the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz and the prestigious President's Award for Pride of Performance.

It is worth noting that Hashmi was the son-in-law of the legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz and the husband of Salima Hashmi. He is survived by a son and a daughter.

With his garrulous excursions that were infused with humor, Hashmi always captivated the attention of those within earshot. His down-to-earth, warm, and simplistic demeanor were among the most striking aspects of his personality. However, it is his diverse talents showcased through the media that truly defined him.

Erdogan says 'well ahead' in election race as Türkiye awaits final results

While Hashmi was an exceptional teacher and mentor, he will most likely be remembered for his avant-garde humorous productions for television in the years preceding the 1990s and the columns he wrote for various media outlets. 

Tags:

Web Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1684115981.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023