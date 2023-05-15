Renowned playwright Shoaib Hashmi passes away

Shoaib Hashmi, a celebrated intellectual, teacher, and playwright, passed away on Monday after a long illness, as confirmed by his son.

Hashmi, a theatre legend, had written several shows including Akkar Bakkar, Sach Gupp and Taal Matol. He had also served as a teacher at Government College Lahore (GCL). His impressive academic background included a master's degree in economics from GCL and an MSc degree from the prestigious London School of Economics. In order to nurture his passion for the performing arts, he also studied theatre at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London. Hashmi was honored with the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz and the prestigious President's Award for Pride of Performance.

It is worth noting that Hashmi was the son-in-law of the legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz and the husband of Salima Hashmi. He is survived by a son and a daughter.

With his garrulous excursions that were infused with humor, Hashmi always captivated the attention of those within earshot. His down-to-earth, warm, and simplistic demeanor were among the most striking aspects of his personality. However, it is his diverse talents showcased through the media that truly defined him.

While Hashmi was an exceptional teacher and mentor, he will most likely be remembered for his avant-garde humorous productions for television in the years preceding the 1990s and the columns he wrote for various media outlets.