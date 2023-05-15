Monday, May 15, 2023
Rival Groups Clash: 4 of family killed, 8 injured in clash

Staff Reporter
May 15, 2023
QUETTA    -    At least four people of a family killed and eight others including a woman sustained inju­ries in a clash between two groups at Gahi Khan Chowk near Sariab area of Quetta on Sunday. According to police sources, two sub-clans took position and used automatic weapons against each other. As a result, four brothers died on the spot while eight others including a woman suffered wounds. Police on information reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a civil hospital where the in­jured treatments were started. The bodies of the deceased were identified as Ghulam Farooq, Muhammad Din, Mu­hammad Hanif and Nasrullah. The injured included Abdul Wahid, Ahmed Din, Babul, Haji Shahnawaz, Jalal, Muzamil and Shair Muhammad. The reason of the clash could not be ascertained so far. Further investigation was underway.

