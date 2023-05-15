Saeed Ghani says Hafiz Naeem cannot become Karachi Mayor

KARACHI-Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani said that Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman cannot become the mayor of Karachi.

As per details, provincial Minister of Labour and Information and Human Resources Saeed Ghani said that Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman’s palm has no lines of becoming a mayor. He lambasted Jamaat-e-Islami leaders saying that they are liars, they accused PPP of declining the number of people in the recent Karachi census.

Saeed Ghani maintained that Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman should be grateful for surprisingly winning more seats in the Karachi LG polls.

Commenting on PTI chief Imran Khan he said that the workers were provoked into violence after his arrest. They burned down important public buildings and military installations including the Lahore corps commander’s house and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court wished him the best of luck.

Earlier, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of rigging in the Local Government polls in Sindh.

He alleged that JI workers were subjected to violence all day as well as many of them being arrested on the instruction of PPP, efforts were made to remove our polling agents, but our workers fought back.

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) assured us that correct results would be announced but the ‘worst situation’ – in terms of rigging – was in New Karachi UC 13 and 4