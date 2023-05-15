Sana says PTI trained terrorists attacked Corps Commander's house

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has asked the nation to reject Pa­kistan Imran Khan through the power of ballot otherwise, he warned, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief would bring disas­ter to the country.

Addressing a press conference along with Information Minis­ter Marriyum Aurang­zeb here on Sunday, Rana Sana said that PTI should be banned af­ter the violent protests and riots in the coun­try. He alleged that Im­ran Khan is an ‘evil’ and he would bring disas­ter to the country if the nation did not stop him through the power of vote. He was of the view that the PTI chief brought a disaster to the country in terms of violent protests after getting a chance as coun­try’s prime minister. He said they already knew what was going to happen in country but the nation has realised the reality now. Sanaullah said the violent protests were just a trailer of Imran Khan’s politics of hatred and added that the country suffered damage more than ter­rorism. The ‘terrorists’ torched Yadgar-e-Shu­hada and gave specific targets to the people for staging protests, he added. He said that petrol bombs and slingshots were manufactured at a specific location and later distributed among the PTI protesters across the country.

Sanaullah said, “We thought that the pro­testers were common citizens who would re­turn after holding demonstrations. Later, we got information that those people who at­tacked Lahore Corps Commander’s House were trained terrorists. The attackers had been given special training about the spots eight months ago.” Regarding corruption case against PTI chief, Sanaullah claimed that Khan had admitted to receiving Rs60 billion in his bank account. He added that the illegal money was confiscated which was due to be deposit­ed to the national exchequer. The money was deposited to a property tycoon’s account in­stead of the account of Supreme Court. “Why Imran Khan and his wife are the only people in the [Al-Qadir] trust? In that trust, Imran Khan is possessing superior powers which cannot be held by someone in inherited property.” He alleged that the former premier looted Rs60 billion state money and deceived his cabinet. The former premier should make Al-Qadir trust a public welfare trust, he added.

Commenting on the upcoming protest of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) par­ties, Rana Sanullah said that a large number of people are willing to attend the demon­stration. “Islamabad administration ex­pressed fear that it would be difficult for them to control the protesters in the Red Zone,” he said. Following directives of the prime minister, we met Maulana Fazlur Reh­man and requested him to hold a protest out­side the Red Zone, he added.

Rana Sanaullah suggested that PTI chair­man Imran Khan could be arrested again if he was found to be involved in the recent protests across the country. He stated that every time the PTI took to the streets, the same 100-200 peo­ple were found to be involved in violent activi­ties. The interior minister said that reports pro­vided by security agencies regarding the protest announced by the Pakistan Democratic Move­ment outside the Supreme Court today (Mon­day) were “very alarming”. He said that there was a lot of anger in the people for the apex court because of specific decisions taken by “a three-member bench” in the past few days.