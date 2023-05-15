Sargodha University signs agreement with China Agriculture University

SARGODHA - An agreement between the Sargodha University and South China Agriculture University China was signed here to get benefits after sharing experiences of each other in educational fields. The agreement was signed by Sargodha University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qa­iser Abbas and South China Agriculture University President Prof Li Yang. Ac­cording to the agreement, the both uni­versities will promote mutual coopera­tion in education, research, teaching, training, capacity building and other fields. There will be mutual exchange of faculty, students, researchers, ex­perts and other technical staff. Accord­ing to the agreement, fellowships will also be issued for young researchers and post-doctoral students of both uni­versities. Apart from this, the two uni­versities would take steps to establish a joint agricultural research institute, said the spokesman for the Sargodha University on Sunday.