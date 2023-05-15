Monday, May 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sargodha University signs agreement with China Agriculture University

Our Staff Reporter
May 15, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA   -    An agreement between the Sargodha University and South China Agriculture University China was signed here to get benefits after sharing experiences of each other in educational fields. The agreement was signed by Sargodha University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qa­iser Abbas and South China Agriculture University President Prof Li Yang. Ac­cording to the agreement, the both uni­versities will promote mutual coopera­tion in education, research, teaching, training, capacity building and other fields. There will be mutual exchange of faculty, students, researchers, ex­perts and other technical staff. Accord­ing to the agreement, fellowships will also be issued for young researchers and post-doctoral students of both uni­versities. Apart from this, the two uni­versities would take steps to establish a joint agricultural research institute, said the spokesman for the Sargodha University on Sunday.

Mother's Day being commemorated globally

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1684012733.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023