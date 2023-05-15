Monday, May 15, 2023
SC to take up ECP review plea on Punjab, KP polls today

SC to take up ECP review plea on Punjab, KP polls today

ECP contends Constitution’s Article 175 defines ambit, scope of judicial intervention

Shahid Rao
May 15, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -    The Supreme Court of Pakistan will on Monday (today) take up the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s review petition against its order to hold elections in the Punjab and Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Ban­dial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Mu­nib Akhtar will conduct hear­ing of the ECP review peti­tion. It was April 4 when the SC bench had ordered to hold Punjab provincial assembly’s election on May 14. It had also directed the federal gov­ernment to provide Rs21 bil­lion for the elections of the Punjab and KP assemblies by April 10 and make avail­able all the necessary person­nel from the Armed Forces, Rangers, Frontier Constabu­lary for the security and oth­er purposes related to the elections. The federal gov­ernment has not provided the funds and security personnel to the Commission, and it has also not filed the review peti­tion. The chief justice noted that no one had challenged apex court order to hold elec­tions in the Punjab on May 14. Then, the ECP in its re­view petition, filed on May 3, contended that framers of the Constitution have given the judicial institution a pivotal role in safeguarding and pre­serving the Constitution, but have at the same, defined the ambit and scope of judicial intervention under sub-ar­ticle 2 of the Article 175 of the Constitution. The Com­mission has asked the Court to recall its impugned judg­ment dated 04.04.2023, in the interest of justice and eq­uity. It said that the superi­or courts of the country have been granted a special pow­er under Article 199 and Ar­ticle 184(3) of the Consti­tution to judicially review actions / decisions of the public bodies.

Shahid Rao

