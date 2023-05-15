SC to take up ECP review plea on Punjab, KP polls today

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan will on Monday (today) take up the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s review petition against its order to hold elections in the Punjab and Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Ban­dial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Mu­nib Akhtar will conduct hear­ing of the ECP review peti­tion. It was April 4 when the SC bench had ordered to hold Punjab provincial assembly’s election on May 14. It had also directed the federal gov­ernment to provide Rs21 bil­lion for the elections of the Punjab and KP assemblies by April 10 and make avail­able all the necessary person­nel from the Armed Forces, Rangers, Frontier Constabu­lary for the security and oth­er purposes related to the elections. The federal gov­ernment has not provided the funds and security personnel to the Commission, and it has also not filed the review peti­tion. The chief justice noted that no one had challenged apex court order to hold elec­tions in the Punjab on May 14. Then, the ECP in its re­view petition, filed on May 3, contended that framers of the Constitution have given the judicial institution a pivotal role in safeguarding and pre­serving the Constitution, but have at the same, defined the ambit and scope of judicial intervention under sub-ar­ticle 2 of the Article 175 of the Constitution. The Com­mission has asked the Court to recall its impugned judg­ment dated 04.04.2023, in the interest of justice and eq­uity. It said that the superi­or courts of the country have been granted a special pow­er under Article 199 and Ar­ticle 184(3) of the Consti­tution to judicially review actions / decisions of the public bodies.