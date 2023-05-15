Monday, May 15, 2023
Shahid Khaqan urges SC to dissolve NAB

Web Desk
11:50 AM | May 15, 2023
Former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said that the arrest of Imran Khan from court premises was an ill-conceived act.

“Traditions have prime significance,” talking to media former PM said.

“A man has been under investigation in a NAB case, he should be granted bail,” Abbasi said. “The court has said that he could not be arrested in any case,” he said.

 “I suggest an easy way-out to the Supreme Court; dissolve the NAB,” he said.

Former prime minister said,” there are different criteria for Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan and Imran Khan.”

“This case against me has passed three years so far,” he said. “The country have several other problems,” he said. “People have lost their belief in the system of justice,” he observed.

“Now the military installations are not safe, the court should have taken suo moto notice of the incident,” he added.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other accused appeared before an accountability court in Karachi in a NAB reference pertaining to illegal appointment of the former managing director of the Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

The court reserved its decision with regard to an application of sending the reference back to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court will announce decision on the plea on May 30.

The counsel of accused earlier argued that after amendment in the NAB law, the court have no jurisdiction to hear the case.

