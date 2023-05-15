Monday, May 15, 2023
SHC issues notices over petition against arrest of PTI's Ali Zaidi

SHC issues notices over petition against arrest of PTI’s Ali Zaidi
Web Desk
1:56 PM | May 15, 2023
Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued notices to Sindh Home Department, I.G. Sindh and others over a plea against arrest of PTI Sindh president Ali Zaidi, ARY News reported.

The high court summoned reply from the respondents within two weeks.

Petitioner Yasmeen Zaidi, Ali Zaidi’s wife, pleaded to the high court to order the provincial government and the Sindh Police to release Ali Zaidi.

“Ali Zaidi was illegally detained on May 09”, according to the petition.

“The constitution of Pakistan allows right to peaceful protest to each citizen of the country”, according to the petition.

Sindh Home Department, I.G. Sindh Police and others have made party in the petition.

Police arrested several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including PTI Sindh president Ali Zaidi who were protesting against arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan at Shahrah-e-Faisal Karachi.

Protests erupted in several cities of the country after Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Erdogan says 'well ahead' in election race as Türkiye awaits final results

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced protests across the country following the arrest of its chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

