Social Media Blockade

While mobile data services were restored late on Friday night in a staggered manner, access to key social media platforms remained restricted two days later, as the interior ministry is yet to allow access to those platforms. The government’s strategy is unclear, and the continued blockade is only exposing how clueless and out of touch the government is when it comes to understanding the importance of connectivity and access in this day and age.

As violent protests broke out across the country, the government blocked Twitter, Facebook and YouTube where videos of vandalism were being shared. Despite the resumption of mobile data services, the PTA has stated that the restriction on Twitter was never lifted as the ministry had directed the regulator to not open the platform. The argument being put forth is that these social media platforms will be used for political mileage by the opposition. It is hard to understand how the government’s current approach is going to help stop the opposition from disseminating its narrative. This is not a solution whatsoever considering how a large number of people have turned to using VPN connections. Political party accounts are still posting on both YouTube and Twitter, hence discourse is still flowing freely and is not something that can be controlled.

The use of VPNs has now become a meme among the netizens. The blockade is only helping VPN providers access the data of millions of Pakistanis, but data privacy issues are perhaps the last thing of concern for an administration hell bent on keeping us in the stone age.

The current strategy is akin to placing a wooden chair in front of a gate to ensure that it is not opened. The actions of the interior ministry have only shown how out of touch our leaders are for a country that aspires to undertake a digital transformation of the economy. These blockages are problematic, not just because it shows authoritarian tendencies but also because it resulted in wide-ranging and significant consequences. For a country that needs investment, especially in the IT sector, how is any of this going to send a positive message to potential investors? It must be ensured that such a decision, which puts the economy and livelihoods at stake, is never again taken at the whims of a few in power. There must be legislation to outline the parameters and consequences of such an action to act as a form of deterrence for future governments.