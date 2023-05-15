Monday, May 15, 2023
Sports Minister receives torch of 34th National Games

Our Staff Reporter
May 15, 2023
QUETTA    -    Balochistan Sports Minister Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Sports Secretary Ishaq Jamali received Mashal (Torch) of 34th National Games at Airport after reaching here on Sunday. Later, Abdul Khaliq Hazara handed over the torch to former Olympian Shakeel Abbasi at Chowrangi Airport. The minister talking to the media men at Airport Chowrngi Road said that the torch would be carried across the city. He said that on May 22, the torch would be lit at Ayub Stadium on May 22. He said that the 34th National Games was being held in Balochistan after 19 years which would enhance local payers of talent. The provincial government was taking practical measures to maintain game activities for the interest of players of Balo­chistan, he added. The minister said that sports complexes were being construed in the province with the aim to provide opportunities for youth for taking an inter­est in sports so that they would brighten the name of the country and Balochistan. The journey of the National Games torch started on May 6 from Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi. The first match of the National Games women’s hockey event was played between HEC and Sindh. HEC defeated Sindh by one goal to zero and qualified for the semi-finals by defeating the Sindh team. Men’s Hockey Air Force defeated Sindh by five goals to zero in National Games. Sindh defeated Punjab by four goals to zero in the National Games’ main football event.

