State of women in Balochistan  

As it was a prevalent practice to consider women inferior to men, they were oppressed and pushed back from the beginning of human existence. They were completely deprived of their basic rights in societies that were enshrined by the United Nations for every human being on the planet nearly 75 years ago. However, women are still deprived of their fundamental rights in most societies. These rights include the right to live free from violence, slavery, and discrimination, the right to be educated, to own property, to vote, and to earn a fair, equal wage.

In Balochistan, prevalent traditions against women’s rights have become a contentious issue in most parts of it due to ultra-conservative ideologies. Women face many challenges rooted in conservative and narrow-minded people who define the role of women only within the walls of their homes, where they spend their whole life serving men and bringing up their children. Their worth is often seen in terms of their relationship to men. Since the inception of civilization, the women of Balochistan have been struggling hard to get their basic rights, such as the right to be educated, to live free from violence, and equality to men. But they have been disappointed by conservative people who use the name of Islam and culture to justify patriarchal systems that reinforce the religious and cultural mindsets against women’s rights and freedom. These stereotypes are used to justify restrictions on women’s mobility, access to education, and participation in the workforce.

Consequently, women in Balochistan are still not allowed to receive education and other basic rights. They are not allowed to take part in social and political activities; their freedom is just limited to the kitchen and household.

FARHAD,

Awaran.