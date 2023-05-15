Statements of hanging judges, staging sit-ins a declaration of war against judiciary: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI - Awami Muslim League chief and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that PML-N had inherited attacks on Supreme Court. In his tweet on the social networking site Twitter, Sheikh Rashid said that attacking the Supreme Court had been inherited by the PML-N. The statements of hanging judges and staging sit-ins was a declaration of war against judiciary. He said non-participation of police in a meeting called by Registrar Supreme Court on security issue was a proof of civil disobedience.He said the judiciary had saved the country from anarchy and civil war. Mr Rashid said final round would start tomorrow (Monday). A decision would be made in two to four weeks. Mr Rashid said added that elections will be held and the politics of fire and blood will end.