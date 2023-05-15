Monday, May 15, 2023
Statements of hanging judges, staging sit-ins a declaration of war against judiciary: Sh Rashid

Agencies
May 15, 2023
National, Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI     -    Awami Muslim League chief and former federal interi­or minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that PML-N had inherited attacks on Supreme Court. In his tweet on the social network­ing site Twitter, Sheikh Rashid said that attacking the Su­preme Court had been inher­ited by the PML-N. The state­ments of hanging judges and staging sit-ins was a declara­tion of war against judiciary. He said non-participation of police in a meeting called by Registrar Supreme Court on security issue was a proof of civil disobedience.He said the judiciary had saved the coun­try from anarchy and civil war. Mr Rashid said final round would start tomorrow (Mon­day). A decision would be made in two to four weeks. Mr Rashid said added that elec­tions will be held and the pol­itics of fire and blood will end.

Agencies

